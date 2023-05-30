Jordan, Iraq to sign memo on human resources

Wednesday, May 31, 2023
The President of the Civil Service Bureau (CSB) in Jordan, Sameh Nasser, said Tuesday that the CSB and the Iraqi Federal Public Service Council would sign a memorandum of understanding in human resources tomorrow.

Nasser told the Jordan News Agency correspondent in Baghdad that the two countries “attach great importance” to developing human resources management by providing training opportunities, developing job skills and competencies and exchanging experiences.

Source: Jordan News Agency

