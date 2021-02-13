Jordan, Iraq hold economic talks

Jordan and Iraq held talks Saturday on prospects of enhancing trade and business relations between the two neighbouring countries, which were chaired by Industry, Trade and Supply Minister Maha Ali and Iraqi Minister of Industry and Minerals, Manhal Khabbaz.

During the talks, which were attended by officials on both sides, the ministers discussed the mechanisms to boost economic ties and maximize the benefit from existing opportunities and signed agreements.

The Iraqi delegation is visiting to follow-up on a recent trip to Baghdad by Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh and a ministerial team to discuss areas of trade and economic cooperation, integration projects being worked on within the framework of the Jordanian-Iraqi-Egyptian cooperation scheme, and putting in place integration plans in the sectors of common interest, such as pharmaceuticals, insecticides and veterinary medicine.

Ali hailed the deep Jordanian-Iraqi ties, “thanks to the vision and directives of the two countries’ leadership.”

“We seek to develop economic cooperation between the two countries to include strategic projects that contribute to maximizing the two countries’ potential, and providing commercial and economic opportunities for the Jordanian and Iraqi private sectors,” she said.

For his part, the Iraqi minister said his government is interested in cementing economic relations with Jordan, removing obstacles to intra-trade and encouraging the private sector to launch ventures in a number of sectors.

The ministers also discussed with the Jordanian and Iraqi private sectors opportunities available in the fields of trade, industrial integration and investment during a meeting that was attended by Jordan Chamber of Commerce President Nael Kabariti, President of the Jordan Chamber of Industry Fathi Jaghbir, Jordanian Association of Manufacturers of Pharmaceuticals representatives, Iraqi Business Council President Majed Sa’edi and businessmen from the two countries.

Kabariti told the meeting that Jordan and Iraq had the means for economic integration in a number of sectors, which requires redoubling efforts and continuing meetings at the governmental and private sector levels.

Jaghbir said that Jordan has for long years been linked with Iraq in an economic partnership, and “we hope it will address the hindrances that limit trade exchange during the coming period and also encourage setting up investments.”

The Iraqi visit will include a meeting tomorrow of the Jordanian-Iraqi Company for Industry to accelerate a feasibility study of a proposed joint economic zone, one of the projects being discussed within the framework of the tripartite cooperation with Egypt.

Jordan and Iraq have signed a number of cooperation agreements covering the fields of energy, agriculture, health, education and trade, among others. The volume of bilateral trade exchange between the two countries was at about JD448.3 million last year.

Source: Jordan News Agency