Jordan FM meets Egypt’s al-Sisi, delivers King’s letter

Jordan Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Ayman Safadi, met with Egypt President Abdul Fattah al-Sisi in Cairo on Saturday, where the former delivered His Majesty King Abdullah II’s letter on Jordan-Egypt ties and the regional developments.

Safadi, who is the deputy prime minister, conveyed His Majesty King Abdullah II’s greetings to President al-Sisi and a letter that underscores the Jordan-Egypt “deep-rooted ties.” It also discussed the regional developments, foremost of which is the Palestinian cause, and the ways by which they can be addressed.

In turn, President al-Sisi sent his greetings to His Majesty the King and underscored the deep-rooted ties between the two countries and the strength of bilateral cooperation and coordination.

The meeting focused on the Palestinian cause and the developments of the ongoing efforts to bring the conflicting parties back to the negotiating table and break the political stalemate to achieve a settlement to the conflict and establish peace.

Following the meeting, Safadi held talks with Palestinian Foreign Minister, Riyad al-Maliki, and Egyptian Foreign Minister, Sameh Shoukry, for a discussion on efforts exerted to reinvigorate the negotiation process to end the Palestinian-Israeli conflict based on establishing a Palestinian state on June 4, 1967, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

The top diplomats highlighted the deep ties between the three countries and the importance of further improving them and underscored the continued coordination on regional issues.

The foreign ministers reiterated that the Palestinian cause is the “central Arab cause.” They discussed solutions to restart the peace process, and they stressed that the pertinent international resolutions, the latest of which is the UN 2334 resolution, and the Arab Peace Initiative in 2002 have to be the basis for negotiations.

The convened agreed to mobilize an international position to compel the illegal Israeli measures, foremost of which is the expropriation of lands and demolition of homes. They warned against the Israeli measures, describing them as an illegal and flagrant violation of international law that undermines the prospects of a settlement to the ages-long conflict.

The meeting emphasized that the Al-Aqsa Mosque / Al-Haram Al-Sharif is strictly for the worship of Muslims, underscoring the importance of the Hashemite custodianship of Jerusalem Islamic and Christian holy sites.

Also discussed was the budget deficit of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA). The ministers warned against the ramifications of the financial crisis facing the Agency, praising the international community for its support.

They highlighted the importance of filling the UNRWA’s budget deficit and providing sustainable support so that the Agency could continue offering its highly vital services.

The meeting figured high on the importance of ending the state of division among Palestinian parties to be able to address attempts aimed at “liquidating the cause.”

