Jordan falls back 19 ranks on UN EGDI

Amman, Jordan has fell back 19 ranks on the United Nations (UN) 2020 E-Government Development Index (EGDI), compared to its previous ranking in 2018.

Jordan ranked 117 globally out of 193 countries, while it ranked 10th among Arab countries out of 20 Arab countries covered in the report, according to statement issued Saturday by the Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship.

The Ministry explained that the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs on Friday announced UN E-Government Survey 2020 which is issued every two years by the United Nations.

The report covers 193 UN member states and measures the level of development in the e-government via three main indicators: the e-government services index, the communications infrastructure index and the human capital index.

Source: Jordan News Agency