Jordan, Egypt and Iraq agree on steps to enhance economic cooperation

Jordan’s Minister of Industry, Trade and Supply, Maha Ali, Iraqi Minister of Industry and Minerals, Manhal Aziz al-Khabbaz, and the Egyptian Minister of Trade and Industry, Nevin Jameh, held a meeting remotely on Thursday to follow-up on the trilateral ministerial talks which have convened in Cairo earlier this month.

The meeting also comes in implementation of the outcomes of the trilateral summit held in Amman last August that brought together His Majesty King Abdullah II, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi and Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kazemi.

Thursday’s ministerial discussions went over the necessary action mechanisms to implement decisions of the Cairo trilateral talks, according to a press statement.

In this context, the ministers agreed on a range of steps to enhance industrial integration and facilitate trade between the three countries, in addition to the joint Iraqi-Jordanian economic estate, the statement added.

To ensure smooth follow up, national contact parties from the three countries have also been launched to discuss the necessary measures to facilitate joint trade, overcome difficulties, and frame industrial cooperation and integration during next January, to discuss developments in all relevant fields, the statement pointed out.

Source: Jordan News Agency