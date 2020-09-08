Jordan continues to swelter in scorching weather

Despite a slight drop in mercury levels, the Kingdom continues to bake in a brutal heat wave that pushed temperatures well above annual average by almost 7- 8 degrees, just one degree shy from the 40C threshold in Amman, weather forecasters said.

The Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD) predicted that the blazing heat wave will roast the region through the rest of the week.

The Jordan Valley and the Red Sea port of Aqaba are expected especially sweltering, with temperatures breaking into the 42-43C vicinity, the JMD added.

In Amman and other highlands, north and south, daytime mercury levels will range between 35 and 39 degrees. In the late afternoon and evening hours, cooler weather is forecast as temperatures slide to around 24 and even 22 in some southern and northern highlands, the meteorologists noted.

Source: Jordan News Agency