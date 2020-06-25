Jordan confirms 15 new coronavirus cases, including one local case

Jordan has confirmed 15 new coronavirus cases today, bringing the total number of cases since the beginning of the crisis to 1,086, according to a statement issued by the government and the Ministry of Health.

The new cases include one of the cadres working at the isolation area in the Dead Sea area, a non-Jordanian truck driver who was tested at the Al-Omari Border Crossing and was sent back to his home country, 13 citizens who have recently returned from abroad, including two from Saudi Arabia, two from Kuwait, two from Iraq, two from Palestine, and two from Pakistan and two from the UAE.

According to the statement, 15 recovery cases were reported today at Prince Hamzah Hospital.

Nearly 6,325 random tests were conducted today, bringing the total number of tests conducted since the beginning of the crisis to 355,004.

Source: Jordan News Agency