Jordan condoles Sudan on victims of flash floods

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates expressed Wednesday its heartfelt sympathies to the Sudanese people and government over the death of more than 100 people due to flash floods that had hit the African country.

Daifallah Fayez, the Ministry’s spokesperson, told journalists that Jordan stands in solidarity with Sudan in overcoming the crisis. He offered condolences over the victims of the flash floods and wished for a speedy recovery for the injured.

Source: Jordan News Agency