Jordan, Canada seek further cooperation

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi, on Thursday, discussed with his Canadian counterpart Marc Garneau bilateral ties and a series of key issues in the Middle East region.

In a phone conversation, Safadi praised Canada’s support to the Kingdom in facing economic challenges, and to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).

The Palestinian cause, refugees, and the novel coronavirus were figured during the phone conversation between Safadi and Garneau.

Garneau highlighted Jordan’s role, under the leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah II, in enhancing security and stability in the region.

During the phone call, Safadi congratulated Garneau on assuming his post.

Source: Jordan News Agency