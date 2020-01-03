JMD warns of depression tomorrow

The Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD) warned of possible flooding in low-lying areas, on Saturday.

The department also warned motorists to expect slippery roads and poor road visibility due to fog in the hilly areas, and of poor road visibility in the desert due to brisk winds and strong gusts.

A wet and cold air mass accompanied by a depression centered over southern Cyprus will start affecting the Kingdom tomorrow, pushing temperatures down and creating cold, cloudy conditions with rainfall at times in the northern central parts of the country, the JMD noted.

Source: Jordan News Agency