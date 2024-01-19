Jiu-Jitsu Bravehearts: New Book Featuring Interviews with Jocko Willink, Russell Brand, and Roger Gracie Drops Tuesday

Entrepreneur pens "Tools of Titans" for the martial arts world

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 19, 2024 / Bobby Armijo, entrepreneur and seasoned Jiu-Jitsu practitioner, proudly unveils his magnum opus, "Jiu-Jitsu Bravehearts," a tour de force documenting his own interviews with ambassadors, champions, and legends of the sport. Five years in the making, this compelling volume features exclusive interviews with jiu-jitsu luminaries including Jocko Willink, Russell Brand, Roger Gracie, and Aubrey Marcus.

Armijo, who commenced his jiu-jitsu training at 32 and achieved the prestigious black belt at 40, captures the essence of his transformative journey on the mat. "Jiu-Jitsu Bravehearts" transcends the technicalities of the sport, delving deep into the mental resilience, persistence, and sheer determination required to practice this demanding and rewarding art.

Comparisons to Tim Ferriss’s "Tools of Titans" are inevitable, as "Jiu-Jitsu Bravehearts" promises to be a cornerstone for jiu-jitsu enthusiasts seeking inspiration and guidance. The book serves as a beacon for those navigating their own paths of adversity, encouraging readers to persist in the face of challenges.

"When I first walked into a jiu-jitsu gym 10 years ago, I wasn’t looking for anything more than a workout. Nonetheless, jiu-jitsu taught me what discipline really is. It forced me to face myself and my truth and reality. My mission in life is now to prepare the way for others to experience the benefits of the most beautiful martial art in the world," says Armijo.

What distinguishes "Jiu-Jitsu Bravehearts" is not only its powerful narrative but also its philanthropic mission. Armijo has pledged that all proceeds from the book will be donated to Road Dogs , a bulldog charity close to his heart, and America’s Mighty Warriors , a military charity supporting veterans and their families.

"Jiu Jitsu Bravehearts" is not just a book; it’s an odyssey of resilience, tenacity, and the triumph of the human spirit over adversity.

About the Author: Bobby Armijo is a dedicated Jiu-Jitsu practitioner and the owner of 4 jiu-jitsu academies around the world, in London, England; San Diego; Chula Vista; and Jardins São Paulo, Brazil; as well as a partner with the 3 founders of Alliance Jiu Jitsu International . His personal journey as a real estate developer, author, and entrepreneur and the hardships he’s overcome are mirrored in his journey on the mat.

