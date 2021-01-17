JIC, digital economy ministry discuss AI development

The Jordan Investment Commission (JIC) and Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship discussed the JIC’s experience in implementing artificial intelligence (AI) programs, which aim to develop its performance.

In a press statement issued on Sunday, the JIC acting head, Fereidoun Hartouga, said the commission has taken the initiative to develop “proactive” plans aimed at developing a “clear” transformation strategy and drawing a roadmap to integrate AI, and future management tools, determine priority investor services, train a JIC team to lead the digital transformation of a government institution and prepare an operational plan accordingly.

The JIC, the first government department to sign an agreement at the gov’t department level in the Kingdom, seeks to train a commission team to assess Artificial Intelligence Maturity Assessment (AIMA) tool, according to the statement.

For their part, representatives of the Abu Dhabi-based International Talents Institute (ITI), who attended the talks, highlighted the AI project stages that will be implemented with the JIC and the outcomes that would contribute to the commission’s performance development, in line with Jordan’s government plans in this field.

Source: Jordan News Agency