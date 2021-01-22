Jiangsu Guoqiang supplying 80 Kilometers of Safety Protection Products to “Belt and Road Initiative” Project in Cambodia

LIYANG, China, Jan. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — On January 14, 2021, Jiangsu Guoqiang Galvanization Industrial Company (Hereinafter as JSGQ) officially began to supply traffic safety protection products with a total length of 80 kilometers for the “Belt and Road Initiative” project in Cambodia, making the total shipment of which reached 1,700 tons. The highway segment supplied by JSGQ is located in an improvement section of the National Road No.5, the construction of which is expected to be completed by the end of March 2021.

This project is one of the major milestone projects of the Belt and Road cooperation between China and Cambodia, the highway guardrail part of which adopts the international standard of the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials, AASHTO M180 STANDARD, which is mainly for highway corrugated steel beam railings.

Yuan Guoqiang, Founder and Chairman of JSGQ, said, “JSGQ is one of the China’s Top 500 Private Enterprises and China’s Top 100 Transportation Companies. We have been supplying traffic safety protection products for important transportation projects at home and abroad, believing in bringing products that meet international standards to consumers all over the world. We have participated in the formulation of multiple standards for hot-dipped galvanization in China, having also made substantial investments in research and development, with the hope that our innovative efforts will make the world’s traffic more accessible and connected.”

As of today, JSGQ is also actively engaged in the promotion of Thailand’s Highway Noise Barrier Project, which is one of the major ones of the Belt and Road cooperation between China and Cambodia.

