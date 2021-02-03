Jiangsu Guoqiang Introduced 90 Welding Robots, to Upgrade the Intelligent Manufacturing

LIYANG, China, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Jiangsu Guoqiang Galvanization Industrial Company (Hereinafter as JSGQ) finished the debugging of the imported 90 fully automatic welding robots and entered the formal production stage. The industrial robots introduced are mainly used in the welding link of production, aiming to promote the comprehensive upgradation of JSGQ’s intelligent manufacturing end.

Higher cost efficiency

The robot system can reduce the direct and indirect costs on the manufacturing end. The direct costs include the operational costs of making specific work-pieces and the reduction costs of manpower brought about by the replacement of labor, etc; while the indirect ones contain the cost of energy saving, the reduction costs of energy consumption realized through waste reduction and recycling, and that of the necessary environmental temperature, lighting equipment, training, health and safety for artificial workplaces and the human resource management realized through the use of robots, etc.

Improve product quality and stability

Robots are automated and repeatable, making that if they are set up correctly and input with consistent work-pieces, they will produce high-quality products with one accord, not being affected by many human-related factors such as manual production which leads directly to uneven quality.

Improve the flexibility of product manufacturing

Robots are inherently very intelligent and flexible, far exceeding other forms of automation. Once the operation is programmed into robots, it can be called and entered into running status in just a few seconds, realizing the quick conversion of production which greatly reduces the robots’ offline time.

In addition to the above advantages, the introduction of welding robots will also improve efficiency and production, reject safety hazards, enhance safety levels, increase employee incomes, reduce the difficulties of recruiting workers, facilitate business managements and so on.

Know more about JSGQ from the official website: www.jsgq.cn

Sales and business contact: Li Ling liling@jsgq.net