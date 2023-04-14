Jennifer Coolidge and Creator of the White Lotus Mike White to Headline Vivid Sydney’s Largest Festival Yet

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / April 14, 2023 / In one of the biggest announcements in its 13-year history, Vivid Sydney has today revealed that creator, writer and director of The White Lotus, Mike White, and star of the series, Jennifer Coolidge, have been added to the festival’s program for 2023.

Mike White_Credit Jason Yokobosky Jennifer Coolidge_Credit_Amy Sussman / WireImage via Getty Images

The two global megastars will join forces for Mike White & Jennifer Coolidge in Conversation – an exclusive event as part of Vivid Ideas – to discuss their career peaks, valleys, and much more in a fascinating, funny, and unforgettable chat with hilarious anecdotes from their decades of experience in Hollywood.

The White Lotus has taken the world by storm, with its unapologetic parody of the luxury class and the current appetite for ‘eat the rich’ satires. With season three on the way, Mike White has become a household name, with a fascinating underdog backstory that includes writing blockbuster scripts, acting, competing on both Survivor and The Amazing Race, and creating critically acclaimed films and TV shows.

The hit series has also caused something of a ‘Cool-naissance’, with Jennifer Coolidge starring in both the 2021 and 2022 seasons as lost multimillionaire Tanya McQuoid. Previously known for scene-stealing roles in comedies such as American Pie, Best in Show and the Legally Blonde franchise, the actor’s talents have been recently celebrated, seeing her win awards at the Golden Globes, Emmys, Critics Choice Awards and SAG Awards for her role as Tanya McQuoid in The White Lotus.

Minister for Jobs and Tourism John Graham said this event was a blockbuster addition to the Vivid Sydney program.

“There is no doubt this Vivid Ideas event with the series’ leading talent Mike White and Jennifer Coolidge will be a huge drawcard for fans from near and far,” Minister Graham said.

“Sydney is a city where creative industries, ideas and conversations can thrive. I am pleased to see this event added to the program. I hope it will be an opportunity for Mike White and Jennifer Coolidge to fall in love with New South Wales when they visit.”

Vivid Sydney Festival Director, Gill Minervini said, “We’re thrilled to share that The White Lotus creator, Mike White, and star of the series, Jennifer Coolidge, will join this year’s Vivid Sydney line-up. Securing these huge megastars cements Vivid Sydney 2023 as the biggest and most culturally relevant program yet.

“This exclusive event will allow audiences to see behind the curtain on what has become a massive cultural zeitgeist and hear from two of the hottest figures in the creative industries right now,” said Ms Minervini.

Mike White & Jennifer Coolidge in Conversation will be hosted at the Aware Super Theatre, ICC Sydney, Darling Harbour, on Saturday 10 June from 7.30pm to 8.45pm and will be moderated by Benjamin Law. Tickets are available now at https://www.vividsydney.com/event/ideas/mike-white-jennifer-coolidge-in-conversation.

The event will bolster an already impressive Vivid Sydney program as the festival returns from Friday 26 May to Saturday 17 June with more than 300 events and activations over 23 days.

Vivid Ideas will bring together the world’s brightest minds and creative leaders and in past years has attracted headline speakers including visionary filmmaker Baz Luhrmann, psychotherapist Esther Perel, Hollywood trailblazer Spike Lee, fashion influencer Margaret Zhang, and for this year, Hollywood’s hottest duo, Mike White and Jennifer Coolidge and bestselling British author, Jeanette Winterson.

Reflecting this year’s festival theme, ‘Vivid Sydney, Naturally’, the Vivid Ideas program will include 60 intriguing talks and workshops, including the Global Storytellers, Vivid Ideas Exchange events, immersive experiences and partner events, allowing audiences to challenge the status quo, explore human nature and ask: what can we learn from nature?

For more information and to keep updated about the program, go to vividsydney.com

