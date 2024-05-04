Jeddah Chamber to Organize JBIEX 2024 on May 7-9



Jeddah: Jeddah Governorate will host the Jeddah International Building Interior Exhibition 2024 (JBIEX) from May 7-9 at the Jeddah International Exhibition and Convention Center. Organized by the Jeddah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the event will feature over 300 exhibitors from the Kingdom and abroad.

JBIEX serves as a regional platform for local and international companies to explore opportunities in the building and interior design market. Exhibitors will showcase products and services related to building and construction materials, building technologies, interior design and finishes, factories, heavy machinery and equipment, as well as cement, gypsum, concrete products, and precast facilities. Attendees will also have the opportunity to learn about the latest innovations and trends in the industry while expanding their business networks.

Source: Saudi Press Agency