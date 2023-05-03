JCI urges entrepreneurs to tap into JD200 mln craft sector potential

A Jordan Chamber of Industry (JCI) official has highlighted untapped opportunities for growth in Jordan’s craft sector worth nearly JD200 million, urging entrepreneurs to take advantage of the industry’s vast potential. Speaking to the Jordan News Agency (Petra), JCI’s craft sector representative, Fawaz Shakaa, said that opportunities in the craft sector are split between local production destined for the domestic market and for export to foreign markets, in the food, engineering, chemical, construction, and clothing industries. The craft sector is a crucial component of Jordan’s economy and generates employment. Therefore, he added, we are determined to speed the actual implementation of national programs and activities related to craft establishments to support and promote it in non-traditional regional and global markets. In this regard, Shakaa advocated for offering incentives, special support programs, and incubators for innovative and entrepreneurial ideas for micro-enterprises and projects, in order to strengthen the position of craft businesses within the national economy and the tendency to increase their marketing, administrative, and technical capabilities, Additionally, he urged collaboration and partnerships among government institutions, large businesses, and craft establishments, as well as the inclusion of accurate and thorough data on craft establishments in the national statistics system. This would help identify their needs and better target assistance toward them.

Source: Jordan News Agency