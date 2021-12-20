JAZWARES BRINGS BREAKOUT PLUSH SENSATION SQUISHMALLOWS INTO THE ROBLOX METAVERSE

Published by

The Street

By PR Newswire SUNRISE, Fla., Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Jazwares, a leading global toy company laser-focused on bringing content to life through innovative play experiences, today announced the launch of Squishmallows ® on Roblox, the popular 3D gaming and experiences platform expanding the world of the immensely popular Squishmallows plush toy brand. The Metaverse game brings together two pop-culture favorites in an amazingly fun play experience for all ages. Developed in-house, the Squishmallows game is the ultimate social virtual world where fans can collect Squishmallows virtual plush,…

Read More