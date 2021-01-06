JAF harness capabilities to support public sectors-Army chief

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Major Gen. Yousef Huneiti, said the Jordanian Armed Forces-Arab Army (JAF) are harnessing its efforts and capabilities to support the state’s various sectors, in a way that preserves Jordan’s security and stability, in line with Royal visions to address the region’s challenges.

Speaking during his visit to Muwaffaq Salti Air Base on Wednesday, Huneiti added that the JAF has demonstrated “high” professionalism during implementation of its duties to counter Covid-19 pandemic, and have “remarkably” contributed to mitigating the crisis’s negative effects.

Moreover, Huneiti praised the Royal Jordanian Air Force (RJAF)’s “pivotal and important” role in defending the Kingdom’s territory and deterring internal and external threats, in addition to its “remarkable” humanitarian efforts in aid, rescue and medical evacuation operations.

Source: Jordan News Agency