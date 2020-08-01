JAF continues to combat spread of the Covid-19, says army chief

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Major Gen. Yousef Huneiti, said the Jordanian Armed Forces (JAF) are “continuing to combat and prevent the spread of the Covid-19.”

This JAF’s anti-Covid-19 effort was honored with King Abdullah II Award for Excellence of the First Degree, Huneiti added during his visit on Saturday to the Southern Military Zone to share the military servicemen their Eid Al-Adha celebration.

During the field tour, the army chief was briefed on the zone’s operational, training and logistical tasks and duties and its role in serving the local community within the jurisdiction area.

Moreover, Huneiti praised the military servicemen’s role in defending the borders and safeguarding the kingdom’s achievements, as well as the JAF’s “great” efforts made to carry out their duties to the “fullest extent.”

