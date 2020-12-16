JAF continue to preserve the Kingdom’s security, stability, says Army chief

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Major Gen. Yousef Huneiti, said the Jordan Armed Forces (JAF)-Arab Army continue to carry out their “main” duty of preserving the Kingdom’s security and stability.

During a visit made on Tuesday to the 6th Mechanized Royal Guard Battalion of the Eastern Military Region, he stressed the need to make “utmost” efforts to protect the country and its assets and to “stand together to deter whoever seeks to harm the nation’s security and stability.”

Huneiti listened to a military briefing by the battalion’s commander on its tasks and operational and training duties, in addition to the future plans that are set to be implemented during the next phase.

Attending the battalion’s military exercise, which has simulated “true” scenarios aimed to deal with thwarting infiltration and smuggling attempts, the participating personnel have showed “high” professionalism, “outstanding” skill and accuracy in applying the rules of engagement with smugglers or infiltrators.

Huneiti lauded the unit’s “distinguished” level and “high” morale, which are reflected “positively” on the implementation of their duties.

The drill, which was attended by senior officers, is part of the Army’s training programs, aimed to reach the highest levels of personnel combat preparedness, according to an Army press statement.

To date, the JAF have thwarted a number of infiltration and smuggling attempts into and from the Jordanian soil, which have surged especially in light of the region’s current security conditions, the statement pointed out.

