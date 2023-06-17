Jaafari picked new head of Jordan Exporters Association

During its first meeting, the new administrative body of Jordan Exporters Association (JEA) picked Mohammad Jaafari, General Manager of the Jordan Loan Guarantee Corporation (JLGC), as Chairman of JEA’s Board of Directors for a term that extends until 2025. The JEA’s General Assembly chose its new administrative members during its 2022 regular meeting and approved financial and administrative reports. In a statement on Saturday, Jaafari said JEA will continue to provide services to Jordanian exporters from various sectors and search for non-traditional exporting markets for their products by taking part in global exhibitions, and introducing them to ways on benefiting from privileges of trade agreements, which Jordan signed with various international economic blocs. Jaafari also stressed need to focus on increasing exports of Jordanian industrial products, raising their competitiveness, targeting non-traditional markets, primarily in Africa, and strengthening their presence in U.S. and European Union countries. During 2023, Jaafari noted the JEA will work to continue its role to organize Jordan’s participation in specialized international exhibitions to promote Jordanian industry and supporte presence of the Kingdom’s exporters in international forums. The association, which was established in 1988, seeks to support export of Jordanian industrial sector’s products and services, implement activities aimed at developing the Kingdom’s exports, provide an “appropriate” environment for exchanging businesspeople’s expertise in export fields, promote Jordanian products in various international markets, participate in world exhibitions, and hold specialized seminars.

Source: Jordan News Agency