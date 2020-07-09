Italy contributes €1.5 million to UNRWA health program in Jordan

Italy’s Ambassador in Jordan, Fabio Cassese, and Director of Operations of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) in Jordan, Muhammad Adar, signed a contribution agreement worth €1.5 million to support UNRWA’s health program in Jordan.

The EUR 1.5 million contribution in support to the UNRWA health programme in Jordan, granted by the Government of Italy through the Italian Agency for Development Cooperation (AICS), will ensure uninterrupted access to medical services provided at the UNRWA Nuzha Health Centre for over 85,000 Palestinian refugees living in the area, according to a joint press statement issued on Thursday.

Moreover, more than 17,500 Palestine refugees, who fled Syria to Jordan, will benefit from the Italian contribution over the next two years, the statement pointed out.

“Through this new funding, the Italian government affirms its continued support for Jordan’s efforts in favor of the most vulnerable,” Ambassador Cassese said during the signing ceremony.

The Italian government continues to respond to the refugee crisis and support the health sector, he noted.

For his part, Director of the AICS, Michel Morana, stressed the importance of the new partnership with UNRWA in Jordan, adding Italian cooperation aims to enhance the resilience of Palestinian refugees by improving uninterrupted access to health care services.

Expressing his gratitude, UNRWA Jordan Director said Italy’s support to the UNRWA health program was provided “at this time, where such aid is direly needed,” noting the importance of Italy’s contribution to ensure continuous health care that directly helps the human development of Palestinian refugees, including Palestinian refugees from Syria.

UNRWA in Jordan operates 25 health centers and four mobile dental clinics, and provides comprehensive primary health care to about 2.2 million registered Palestinian refugees in the Kingdom.

Source: Jordan News Agency