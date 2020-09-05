Israeli police arrest 4 Al-Aqsa Mosque guards

Israeli police Saturday raided the Al Aqsa Mosque/Al Haram Al Sharif compound in occupied East Jerusalem and arrested four Waqf (endowment) Department guards, including a woman.

Director of the Jordan-run Department of Islamic Waqf and Al-Aqsa Affairs, Sheikh Azzam Al-Khatib, told Petra’s correspondent in Ramallah that police assaulted guards as they tried to storm the Dome of the Rock inside the compound.

He said that the woman and three other Waqf staff members were arrested and led to an interrogation centre in occupied Jerusalem.

Al-Khatib said that the occupation authorities intended to ban the guards’ entry to the holy compound for six months, adding that the Waqf Department in Jerusalem was following up on the incident with Jordanian authorities to stop the expulsions.

Source: Jordan News Agency