Israeli occupation forces commits 10 massacres in last 24 hours in GazaParliament congratulates counterpart in Sultanate of Brunei

Gaza: During the last 24 hours, the Israeli occupation forces killed 104 people and injured 160 more in ten massacres targeting families in the Gaza Strip.

For the 140th day of the ongoing aggression on the Gaza Strip, the Ministry of Health in Gaza reported in its daily statistical report on the number of martyrs and wounded that many victims remain under the rubble and on the roads, and that the occupation is making it difficult for ambulance and civil defense crews to reach them.

Source: Jordan News Agency

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yahya Al-Rai sent a cable of congratulations to the President of the Legislative Council of the Sultanate of Brunei, Abdul Rahman bin Taib on his country National Day.

Source: Yemen News Agency