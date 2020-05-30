Israeli forces shoot, injure Palestinian north Tulkarm

Ramallah, Israeli soldiers shot and injured a 31-year-old Palestinian man at Jabara military checkpoint south of the northern West Bank city of Tulkarm, according to the Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS).

Medical crews evacuated the injured man to hospital for treatment, the PRCS said, adding his foot injury is “moderate.”

In occupied Jerusalem, Israeli forces forced a Jerusalemite to self-demolish his house under construction in the town of Silwan, south of the Al Aqsa Mosque, on the pretext of building without a permit.

Source: Jordan News Agency