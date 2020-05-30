Israeli forces kill unarmed disabled Jerusalemite
Israeli army have shot and killed an unarmed disabled Palestinian man this morning at Jerusalem’s Old City, according to the Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS).
In a press stAtement issued on Saturday, the PRCS said the Israeli police shot dead cold-bloodedly, Iyad Hallaq, 30- years- old-Jerusalemite.
The Israeli army left the special-needs victim, who studies at Al-Bakriya-Wayne Institution for Special Education in occupied Jerusalem, bleeding on the ground until he succumbed to his injuries, the PRCS announced.
In a related context, the Israeli forces closed the main gates leading to the Old City of occupied Jerusalem, and stormed the martyr’s house in the Wadi Al-Joz neighborhood in the city, claiming he was carrying a pistol, but later found he was unarmed, as an investigation was opened.
Source: Jordan News Agency