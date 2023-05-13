Monday, May 15, 2023
Israeli forces kill Palestinian civilian in occupied West Bank

A Palestinian civilian Saturday succumbed to wounds he had sustained after Israeli forces shot him at the Al-Rayhan checkpoint, southwest of Jenin, in the northern occupied West Bank. The Palestinian Health Ministry stated that the Israeli forces, stationed at the Al-Rayhan checkpoint, shot Ahmed Atatreh, 33, who was cycling at the time of the incident. The ministry added that the Israeli soldiers prevented medics from rescuing Atatreh and left him bleeding to death, alleging that he tried to carry out a stabbing operation.

Source: Jordan News Agency

