Israeli forces injure dozen Palestinian protestors

Dozens of Palestinian protestors in Hebron, the occupied West Bank, Sunday, suffered from suffocation in a protest against the U.S. Administration’s purported Mideast “peace plan” after Israeli occupation forces hurled tear gas canisters at them, Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) said.

PRCS said in a statement: The occupation forces fired live bullets and hurled tear gas canisters at the demonstrators who flooded the streets, in protest against the so called “Peace plan.”

Source: Jordan News Agency