Israeli forces injure 37 Palestinians at Gaza border

At least 37 Palestinians were injured, on Friday, by rubber-coated bullets as Israeli occupation forces attacked dozens of protesters taking part in the weekly Great March of Return at Gaza-Israel border, according to medical sources.

Soldiers manning the Gaza perimeter fence fired live bullets and rubber-coated steel rounds at the protesters who gathered at many encampments along the border.

Other protesters sustained inhalation from teargas fired by the occupation forces. The wounded were treated at field hospitals.

Source: Jordan News Agency