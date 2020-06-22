Israeli forces deny Palestinians access to anti-annexation rally

The Israeli occupation army Monday stopped dozens of buses transporting Palestinians from across the West Bank to Jericho to participate in a rally to reject Israel’s plan to annex settlements in the West Bank and parts of the Jordan Valley.

The preparatory committee for the rally said in a statement that the occupation forces closed two checkpoints and held the buses back to deny the protesters access to Jericho.

It said soldiers at the main Hamra checkpoint fired tear gas against the protesters.

Jericho and the Jordan Valley in the occupied West Bank were preparing to receive thousands of Palestinians this evening from West Bank towns and villages to hold a rally called by the Fatah Movement to reject the annexation scheme.

