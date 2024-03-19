Israeli Forces Arrest 7,670 Palestinians in West Bank Since October 7



The tally of arrests conducted by Israeli occupation forces against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank since the aggression on the Gaza Strip started on October 7 has surged to 7,670 individuals.

In a joint statement released by the Palestinian Prisoners and Ex-Prisoners’ Authority along with the Palestinian Prisoners Society on Tuesday, it was disclosed that 15 Palestinians from the West Bank and occupied Jerusalem, including journalist Rula Hassanein and former detainees, were apprehended.

The sweep of arrest operations spanned across various regions including Jenin, Qalqilya, Ramallah, Hebron, and Jerusalem. Reports accompanying the arrest campaign outlined instances of widespread raids, physical abuse, severe beatings, and threats leveled against detainees and their families. Additionally, there were reports of rampant sabotage and demolition of Palestinian residences.

These systematic arrest campaigns stand as stark manifestations of the enduring policies enacted by occupation forces. They serve a

s pivotal components of the strategy of collective punishment, emblematic of the broader tactics employed by the occupation in targeting Palestinians, said the statement. These actions unfold against the backdrop of sustained aggression against the Palestinian populace and the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza since October 7, it added.

Source: Jordan News Agency