Israeli forces arrest 30 Palestinians in West Bank

Israeli occupation forces on Tuesday detained 30 Palestinians in various West Bank cities, a Palestinian source said.

In a statement, the Palestinian Prisoners Society said Israeli army stormed the cities of Hebron, Bethlehem, Ramallah, El- Beira, Nablus and a number of neighborhoods in occupied East Jerusalem and arrested the 30 citizens.

The Israeli army launches arrest campaigns on a daily basis against dozens of Palestinians in various cities and villages of the West Bank under unjustified various pretexts.

Source: Jordan News Agency