Israeli bulldozers demolish two homes in Jerusalem

Israel’s Jerusalem Municipality bulldozers on Tuesday demolished two Palestinian-owned houses in Jabal al-Mukaber area, south of occupied Jerusalem.

In a statement, the Popular Committee for Resisting the Wall and Settlement in Jabal al-Mukaber said the municipality’s bulldozers, accompanied by Israeli forces, stormed “Khalat Abd” area in Jabal al-Mukaber and demolished two Palestinian homes, under the pretext of being built without permits.

Source: Jordan News Agency