Israeli airstrikes claim more lives of civilians in Gaza



In the early hours of Sunday, at least 7 Palestinians lost their lives while several others, including children and women, sustained injuries following a targeted Israeli airstrike on a residential property within the Al-Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza.

The Israeli military conducted multiple air raids, striking homes in the Al-Nusairat camp, resulting in numerous casualties among Palestinian civilians.

Reports from Palestinian sources confirmed that the airstrikes specifically targeted residences belonging to the Assar and Zaqout families in the camp. Tragically, the strikes led to the deaths of at least 13 Palestinians, including children and women, while leaving dozens more wounded. Many of the injured were rushed to Al-Awda Hospital, with concerns raised about individuals still trapped under the debris.

Beyond these strikes, Israeli forces also targeted a residential building in the Safatawi area and Jalaa Street in the city’s north, causing additional casualties. This escalation saw dozens injure

d, requiring immediate medical attention at Al-Muadhami Hospital.

The Israeli military’s series of airstrikes extended to various neighborhoods in Gaza City, including Al-Tuffah, Al-Daraj, Al-Shujaiya, and Al-Sabra. Furthermore, artillery fire from the occupation forces struck numerous shells east of Rafah, in the southern Strip.

Meanwhile, violent clashes erupted in the southern regions of Deir Al-Balah following the advancement of Israeli army vehicles. Reports suggested movements of military vehicles along Salah Al-Din Street, potentially hindering travel between central regions and the cities of Khan Yunis and Rafah.

Confirming the intensity of the situation, sources reported ongoing clashes, the use of flares, anti-tank shells, and continued Israeli airstrikes, leading to significant challenges in movement due to the Israeli incursion.

This unfortunate escalation adds to the toll of a war that commenced on October 7th. Shockingly, the ongoing Israeli aggression has claimed the lives of more than 15,0

00 Palestinians, including over 6,150 children and 4,000 women, with more than 37,000 sustaining injuries, which is a harrowing and unofficial count that continues to rise.

Source: Jordan News Agency