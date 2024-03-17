Israeli Airstrikes Claim Lives of Palestinians in Deir al-Balah, Mostly Children and WomenICRC to construct health center in Hajjah

Gaza: n the early hours of Sunday, several Palestinians, most of them children and women, were killed after Israeli occupation aircraft bombed a house in Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip.

Medical sources reported that at least 11 Palestinians, mostly children and women, were killed, while several others sustained injuries in the airstrike that struck the Thabet family’s residence in the Bishara neighborhood.

The Gaza Strip witnessed seven massacres perpetrated by the occupation forces against families over the past 24 hours. These brutal acts resulted in the death of 63 Palestinians and injuries to 112 others.

Many victims remain trapped under rubble and on roadsides, with ambulance and civil defense teams struggling to reach them.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health, although providing a non-final count, has documented a rising death toll in the Gaza Strip. Since the beginning of the Israeli occupation aggression on October 7th last year, the number of deaths has reached 31,553, with a significant

majority comprising children and women.

The overall injuries since the start of the aggression have now reached 73,546, while numerous individuals remain buried beneath the rubble, awaiting rescue and assistance.

Source: Jordan News Agency

The branch of the Supreme Council for the Management and Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs and the Red Crescent Society in Hajjah have handed over the site of the health center building project in the Red Crescent Division in Abs district to The International Committee of the Red Cross.

The intervention, funded by the International Committee of the Red Cross at a total cost of $195,000, includes the construction of the health center in Abs.

During the delivery, SCMCHA director branch Allan Fadhayel indicated that the project comes to implement sustainable projects that meet the need and alleviate the suffering of the displaced and the host communities.

Fadhayel appreciated the interventions of the International Committee of the Red Cross and the role of the Red Crescent Society in adopting such projects.

For his part, head of the Red Crescent Society branch Dr. Ahmed Nassar pointed out the importance of the health project in improving the level of services whether displaced or the host community.

Sou

rce: Yemen News Agency