  • Date: March 28, 2024
  • Date: March 28, 2024

Israel killed more than 5,881 students in Gaza since Oct 17: Palestinian Education Ministry

The Palestinian Ministry of Education announced on Tuesday that 5,881 pupils had been killed and 9,899 had been injured since the beginning of Israel’s onslaught on the Gaza Strip on October 7.

According to the Ministry, since the aggression started, 5,826 students were killed and 9,570 were injured in the Gaza Strip; in the West Bank, on the other hand, 329 students were injured, and 55 students were arrested.

The Ministry added that 264 teachers and administrators were killed and 960 were injured in the Gaza Strip, while 6 were injured and more than 73 were arrested in the West Bank.

Source: Jordan News Agency

Recent Post

About Us

Jordan News Gazette is a prominent news platform committed to delivering comprehensive coverage of local and international news.Our mission is to provide timely and accurate information on a diverse range of topicsWe are driven by a passion for keeping our readers well-informed about the latest developments. With a focus on authenticity and relevance. Read More

Press Releases

Pages

Copyright © 2024, Jordan News Gazette. All Rights Reserved.

Categories
Pages