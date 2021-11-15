Israel demolishes Palestinian home near Hebron

Published by

Al-Araby

The Israeli army demolished a house and confiscated a trailer belonging to a Palestinian family in the South Hebron Hills on Monday, sources told The New Arab. Jebril Adarah, a resident of Masafer Yatta, told The New Arab that the trailer was used by his family to house sheep while the home was still unfinished. “All the residents of Masafer Yatta are farmers and livestock owners,” he pointed out. “The Israeli army continuously confiscates agricultural material, like tractors, and demolishes new structures before they’re finished.” ‘Israel’ is intensifying its demolition and expropriation prac…

