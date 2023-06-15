Islamic Financial Services Board Meets Ethiopian National Bank, Indonesia University Delegations

The Islamic Financial Services Board (IFSB), one of the organizations of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB), discussed academic cooperation programs with delegations from the National Bank of Ethiopia and the University of Indonesia.

In a meeting in Jeddah yesterday, a delegation of the IFSB’s secretariat and the other delegations discussed exchange of educational resources and encouraging cooperation in mutual areas related to the promotion of knowledge and raising awareness of Islamic finance internationally.

During the working session, the IFSB also discussed with the delegations the issue of establishing Islamic finance in non-Islamic countries, the development process, and potential cooperation opportunities.

Source: Saudi Press Agency