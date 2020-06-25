Ishaqat, Saudi ambassador discuss social protection cooperation

Minister of Social Development, Basma Ishaqat, discussed with the Saudi ambassador Nayef Sudairy the Saudi disabled people’s needs at Jordan’s special education centers.

Speaking during the meeting held on Thursday here, Ishaqat said the Ministry follows the policy of integrating persons with disabilities into their families, in coordination with the Higher Council of Affairs of Persons with Disabilities (HCD) and civil society organizations.

The government, she said, has adopted “diagnostic” programs for people with disabilities based on the new scientific facts in the diagnosis process, identifying needs, and training families to deal with these cases.

The Law of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities prohibits closure of special education centers and licensing new others, she noted, adding the Ministry will establish the centers according to new criteria.

Moreover, the minister reviewed the Ministry’s care services provided to juveniles, orphans, and abused women, in addition to the decision to replace penalties for juveniles with community service.

For his part, Sudairy said Jordan’s experience is “distinguished” in the field of caring, protecting and rehabilitating persons with disabilities, adding the Ministry of Social Development plays an “important” role in monitoring and supervising Jordanian special education centers.

The ambassador also reviewed the mechanism of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief), and the programs it is implementing, expressing the Center’s readiness to cooperate with the Ministry of Social Development in its programs and areas of work.

On Jordan’s handling of Covid-19 pandemic, he praised the Jordanian experience in countering the coronavirus crisis, its prompt response in this regard, and the teams’ efficiency working to contain the crisis’ repercussions, especially in the field of social protection.

Source: Jordan News Agency