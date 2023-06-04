Irbid exports at $93mln last May-ICI

The total value of certificates of origin issued by the Irbid Chamber of Industry (ICI) last May 2023 amounted to about $93 million, compared to the same month in 2022, which stood at $110.8 million, marking a drop of about 16%. Al-Hassan Industrial Estate (HIE) had the largest volume of exports, with a value of $89 million, while the Cyber City’s exports totaled $3 million, and the remaining exports were distributed to other industrial zones in the governorate, according to an ICI statement issued Sunday. The textile and leather sector industries sector maintained its lead position in the governorate’s exports at $84 million, followed by the medical supplies sector at $3.5 million, and food supplies at $2.7 million, the statement noted. Meanwhile, other exports came from chemical, construction, electrical, engineering, packaging, mining, plastic, and rubber sectors. The U.S. market was the top importer with a value of $65 million worth of the governorate’s exports, while exports to Arab countries were about $8.5 million and other exports went to the Canadian, European and Southeast Asian markets. ICI head, Hani Abu Hassan, attributed the drop in the governorate’s exports to the low demand for textile and leather products, which is the main exporting industrial sector, and is also driven by a drop in demand for other sectors in lower rates, primarily food and medical supplies industries.

Source: Jordan News Agency