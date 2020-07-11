Iraq registers global record temperatures

Baghdad, An Iraqi meteorologist predicted that temperatures in the country will Saturday register a global record high of 51 Celsius degrees.

Forecaster Mohammad al-Douri said that “the weather in these days will be very hot, and that temperatures in many regions in southern and central Iraq may hit the 50 degrees threshold, or 51 in some parts of the south, including the city of Basra.

He said that other regions, such as Amara, 480km south of the capital Baghdad, will see temperatures soaring to 50 Celsius degrees.

The meteorologist cautioned against exposure to the sun as “it will be very harmful to their health.”

