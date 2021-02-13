Iraq calls for US supply of vaccines after a spike in COVID infections

Iraq Saturday asked for emergency US supply of vaccines after a surge in coronavirus infections that prompted authorities to mull re-imposition of lockdowns across the country.

The Iraqi Health Ministry appealed to the US embassy in Baghdad to help the Iraqi people “at this difficult time”, and urgently provide it with one million doses of the Pfizer or AstraZeneca vaccines.

COVID-19 infections recently soared dramatically in Iraq, and authorities said they were mulling the imposition of curfews in some areas.

Source: Jordan News Agency