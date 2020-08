The Iraqi Health Ministry said Saturday it recorded 77 deaths from the coronavirus and 3,834 infections in the last 24 hours.

It said in a medical report that the new COVID-19 fatalities raised the death toll since the outbreak of the pandemic to 6,891 and total infections to 227,446.

It said that 169,020 patients have recovered and 51,535 remained in hospitals across the country.

Source: Jordan News Agency