Iraq: 106 COVID-19 deaths, 2,334 cases

Iraq’s Health Ministry said Saturday that 106 new coronavirus deaths were recorded across the country in the last 24 hours.

It said in its daily report that the new fatalities brought to 2,368 the death toll since the outbreak.

It said that COVID-19 tests unveiled 2,334 infections, raising the caseload to 58,354, adding that 24,909 patients are still receiving health care in hospitals.

According to the report, 1,477 patients have recovered, bringing the total number of recoveries to 31,077.

