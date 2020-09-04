Iran’s enriched uranium stockpile ’10 times limit’

Iran now has more than 10 times the amount of enriched uranium permitted under an international agreement, the UN’s nuclear watchdog said.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said Iran’s enriched uranium stockpile had reached 2,105kg – well above the 300kg agreed in 2015.

Iran insists its nuclear programme is exclusively for peaceful purposes.

It comes after Iran gave IAEA inspectors access to one of two suspected former nuclear sites.

The agency said it would take samples at the second site later this month.

Source: Jordan News Agency