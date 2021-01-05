Iran reports 6,100 new daily COVID-19 infections, 98 fatalities

Amman, More than 6,100 COVID-19 cases were recorded in Indonesia Tuesday, taking the caseload to some 1.25 million, according to Fars News Agency.

Ninety-eight people succumbed to the lung disease within the last 24 hours, as the death toll in the Islamic Republic stands at 55,748, Fars cited the Iran Health Ministry as saying.

More than 1.02 people have recovered from the highly contagious disease so far, it added.

 

