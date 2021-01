Amman, Some 5,960 COVID-19 cases were recorded in the Islamic Republic of Iran Sunday, pushing the caseload to more than 1.24 million., according to the Fars News Agency.

A total of 102 people succumbed to COVID-19 within the last 24 hours, as the death toll in the Islamic Republic stands at 55,540, Fars cited the Health Ministry as saying.

Source: Jordan News Agency