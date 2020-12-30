Investor confidence index for August-September period at 133, 1 points-JSF report

Amman, The Jordan Strategy Forum’s (JSF) Jordan Investor Confidence Index remained unchanged at 133.1 points for the August-September period.

Confidence in real economy sub-index increased by 0.45% to 121 points in December, while the capital of registered companies dropped from JD14.55 million last August to reach JD1.127 million in September 2020, the JFS data revealed.

The number of registered companies saw a decrease from 139 to 105 for the same comparison period, the JFS report showed.

The index aims to measure the confidence of investors operating in the Jordanian market through three sub-indices: Confidence in the Jordanian dinar and the monetary system, confidence in the real economy and confidence in the financial system, according to a JSF report.

Moreover, confidence in the Jordanian dinar and the monetary system tumbled by 1, 7 points to reach 190.3 points in September 2020, compared with 191.5 points last August, as the value of the Gross Foreign Reserves of the Central Bank of Jordan (CBJ) remained at JD13.9 billion in the August-September period, 2020, according to the JSF figures.

