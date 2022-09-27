Investment Migration Provides Gateway to World’s Best Schools and Universities

LONDON, Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Henley & Partners has seen a significant increase in enquiries from affluent families looking to access premium international education opportunities for their children via investment migration. The surge in demand and competition for places at Ivy League, Oxbridge, and other leading universities post-Covid has heightened interest in investment programs that offer a pathway to residence rights or citizenship acquisition in the UK, the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, and several European countries that are home to the world’s leading educational institutions.

Over 70% of the Top 1,000 tertiary institutions ranked in the recent Times Higher Education World University Ranking are in countries that host investment migration programs, with 18% in the US and 10% in the UK. Dr. Juerg Steffen, CEO of Henley & Partners, says securing the best possible education for their children has become a key motivation for investors considering residence and citizenship by investment program options. “Our children are our most precious assets and providing them with the best international schooling and university options is the greatest gift we can give to them and one of the best investments we can make as parents. We predict 2023 is likely to see the largest millionaire migration flows on record with over 125,000 affluent investors and their families on the move. Our new Henley & Partners Education division is designed to provide clients with all the support and assistance they need to access the best educational institutions in their new country.”

Securing greater access rights

Recent research shows that attending an Ivy League university can boost mid-career earnings by as much as 28.7% and that your child is three or four times more likely to gain admission to the world’s leading schools and universities if they are a resident or citizen of the county.

John Milne, Group Head of Education Services at Henley & Partners, says the firm has engaged a network of specialist consultants in the UK, North America, Australia, and Europe who can offer local expert and impartial advice to global clients. “Our new team provides school placement and bespoke concierge services such as assistance with obtaining student visas, language lessons, tutoring, entrance exams and childcare. It also offers a unique online evaluation of academic skills for children aged between six and sixteen — the Henley Academic Profiling Assessment — to provide a snapshot of a child’s academic skills. The results can be used to demonstrate their performance to future schools as well as to monitor their academic progress and identify possible areas for improvement.”

Education investment options for high-net-worth families

For those who wish to acquire permanent resident (‘green card’) status in the US, the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program is the most efficient pathway, requiring an investment of USD 800,000. For entrepreneurs with the UK in their sights, the Tier 1 Innovator visa is aimed at those who can demonstrate relevant experience in business and have at least GBP 50,000 in investment funds. If Canada appeals, the Start-Up Visa Program provides permanent residence to entrepreneurs and active investors in companies and expanding businesses that seek to establish a presence in the country.

Australia currently offers four visa streams under its Business Innovation and Investment Program, while its Global Talent Independent Program provides a fast track pathway to permanent residence for highly skilled executives, businesspeople, entrepreneurs, and professionals. Investors can also secure residence in New Zealand as well as Singapore through its Global Investor Program.

Group Head of Private Clients at Henley & Partners, Dominic Volek, says the European golden visa programs such as those offered by Greece, Italy, Portugal, and Spain, are also extremely attractive for investors looking to secure premium education and employment opportunities for their children across the EU. “The Portugal Golden Residence Permit Program is our most popular residence program as it provides the quickest, most defined, and now proven pathway to citizenship, subject to the eligibility criteria of course. As a citizen of the EU, your child will have access to education at any of the EU countries’ universities on the same basis as a domestic student. Malta is also an attractive option as its regulations provide for a residence path that may lead to the granting of Maltese citizenship through exceptional services by direct investment.”

